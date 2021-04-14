Niagara Catholic School Board reporting 19 COVID cases

Niagara Catholic is reporting 19 COVID-19 cases connected to its schools.

The cases confirmed by Public Health - during the spring break up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 - are:

Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School - two cases

Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School - two cases

Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - one case

Our Lady of Mount Carmel - one case

St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School - five cases

St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School (NF) - one case

St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School (PC) - one case, no risk of exposure to the school community

St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - one case

Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - one case, no risk of exposure to the school community

Denis Morris Catholic High School - one case

Notre Dame College School - one case

Saint Michael Catholic High School - one case

Saint Paul Catholic High School - one case

All affected students and staff required to self-isolate are now in self-isolation, on the direction of Niagara Region Public Health.

Schools will not return to inperson learning following the spring break.