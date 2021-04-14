Niagara Catholic School Board reporting 19 COVID cases
Niagara Catholic is reporting 19 COVID-19 cases connected to its schools.
The cases confirmed by Public Health - during the spring break up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 - are:
- Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School - two cases
- Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School - two cases
- Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - one case
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel - one case
- St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School - five cases
- St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School (NF) - one case
- St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School (PC) - one case, no risk of exposure to the school community
- St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - one case
- Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - one case, no risk of exposure to the school community
- Denis Morris Catholic High School - one case
- Notre Dame College School - one case
- Saint Michael Catholic High School - one case
- Saint Paul Catholic High School - one case
All affected students and staff required to self-isolate are now in self-isolation, on the direction of Niagara Region Public Health.
Schools will not return to inperson learning following the spring break.
