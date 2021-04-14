iHeartRadio
Niagara Catholic School Board reporting 19 COVID cases

Niagara Catholic is reporting 19 COVID-19 cases connected to its schools.

The cases confirmed by Public Health - during the spring break up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 - are:

  • Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School - two cases
  • Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School - two cases
  • Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - one case
  • Our Lady of Mount Carmel - one case
  • St. Augustine Catholic Elementary School - five cases
  • St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School (NF) - one case
  • St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School (PC) - one case, no risk of exposure to the school community
  • St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - one case
  • Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - one case, no risk of exposure to the school community
  • Denis Morris Catholic High School - one case
  • Notre Dame College School - one case
  • Saint Michael Catholic High School - one case
  • Saint Paul Catholic High School - one case

All affected students and staff required to self-isolate are now in self-isolation, on the direction of Niagara Region Public Health. 

Schools will not return to inperson learning following the spring break.

