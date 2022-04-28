Niagara catholic schools set to end use of single-use plastic cutlery

You will not find any single use plastic cutlery at Niagara catholic schools in September.

The school board says they are ending the use of singe-use plastics in schools or sites effective September of 2022.

Also as cafeteria contracts expire all new agreements with suppliers will require the discontinuation of single-use plastic utensils and straws by 2023.

"As a school board, we are strongly committed to doing all that we can to ensure that we ensure students in our schools today - and for generations to come - live on a healthy planet given to us by God," said Director of Education Camillo Cipriano. "We believe that in taking this step, we are leading by example in a very tangible way, hopefully leaving a better planet behind than the one we inherited."

Niagara Catholic leads the province in terms with 100% participation in the Ontario EcoSchools Program.