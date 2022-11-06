Niagara Catholic schools will be closed during CUPE strike, will switch to online learning

The Niagara Catholic Board is out with its long-term plan for students as the CUPE education worker strike continues.

All Niagara Catholic schools will remain closed to students tomorrow, Monday, November 7, and until the labour dispute is resolved.

The board says tomorrow will be a day of transition and preparing to switch to online learning.

Synchronous learning will begin on Tuesday, however attendance will not be taken.

On Wednesday, teachers will begin taking student attendance and parents are expected to begin reporting their child’s absences as usual.

The board is pointing out that its IT staff, responsible for the technical aspects of online learning, are CUPE members and tech support for teachers and students will not be as available as it has been during the pandemic.

Families who need technology, should contact their child's school with pickups planned for tomorrow and Tuesday.

"We acknowledge that this will be a challenging period for both students, staff, and families, and thank you for your patience and understanding when dealing with your child’s school. Monday will be a day of transition. Teacher-led asynchronous learning will be available to all students, and some teachers may be able to connect with students synchronously on Monday."

Meantime, all DSBN schools will remain closed to students tomorrow, and students will be able to access asynchronous learning resources.

Teachers will reach out through email tomorrow with further details about the optional work that is available and where it can be accessed.

The board says if schools are closed past Monday, it will introduce plans for remote learning opportunities.

"Schools will follow up with families to determine support that may be required."

Thousands of workers, including education assistants, custodians and librarians, walked off the job on Friday in protest of government legislation that imposed a contract on them and took away their right to strike.