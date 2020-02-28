Niagara Catholic schools will be closed Thurs. March 5th, board asking parents to make arrangements

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is reminding parents that schools will be closed Thursday March 5th.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), which represents Catholic elementary and secondary teachers in Ontario including Niagara Catholic, has announced it will hold a one-day, province-wide walkout on Thursday.

Niagara Catholic elementary, secondary, alternative and continuing education schools will be closed to students on March 5th.

The board is encouraging parents to make alternative child care arrangements, and to provide opportunities for children to review learning or complete assignments.

Schools will re-open to students on Friday, March 6th.