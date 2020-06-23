Niagara Catholic students will most likely go back in September with a mix of in-class and online

The Director of Education for the Niagara Catholic District School Board has unveiled some details on plans for kids to return to school after the summer.

John Crocco joined CKTB's Matt Holmes today commenting on the Ford government's plan for school to return in September.

Premier Doug Ford says school boards will open with a regional approach depending on COVID-19 case numbers.

He's asked boards to be prepared to offer three options of learning for September - in-class learning with a cap of 15 students, continuing with online learning, or a mix of both.

Crocco says most likely Niagara Catholic students will go back with an adaptive plan which includes both in-class and online learning.

He says parents will know the board's plan in mid-July, then parents will weigh-in on the plan.

He says the board will have to be ready to pivot and adapt if case numbers change by the end of September.

Crocco says they are now working on putting physical distance markers for students, installing plexi-glass and trying to work out transporting children to schools.

He says they will do their best to accommodate families as much as possible by placing children in the best co-hort/group of 15 students to allow parents to work.