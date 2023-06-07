Niagara Catholic students will spend tomorrow indoors, track meet cancelled, due to air quality

Niagara Catholic students will spend tomorrow indoors as air quality is expected to worsen.

Principals have been instructed to keep students inside for the remainder of the day today and all day tomorrow.

Students will be brought into the school immediately after arriving.

Meantime, the Catholic board postponed the elementary track and field meets scheduled for today, and tomorrow’s elementary west end track and field meet is also cancelled based on expected air quality conditions.

Students affected by these postponements will receive a new date from their child’s school.

Board officials say until they receive further direction from Public Health, Facilities Services is temporarily adjusting the ventilation systems to minimize outside air being drawn into schools.

Principals have further been advised to keep windows closed and to ensure that all HEPA filters are the school are running.