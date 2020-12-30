Niagara Catholic updates COVID-19 outbreaks
Niagara Catholic reports that the COVID-19 outbreak at Saint Michael Catholic High School has been declared over by Niagara Region Public Health.
There were seven confirmed cases of the virus.
A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School. This case is related to a previously reported case. As a result, Public Health declared an outbreak at the school, which has now ended.
A person at Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. They have been in isolation since before the Christmas break and Public Health determined there was no risk of transmission to the school community.
Finally, an individual with a connection to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Grimsby, Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School has also been confirmed as a positive case of COVID-19 by Niagara Region Public Health.
Public Health has contacted anyone who was in contact with this individual.
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg