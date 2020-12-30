Niagara Catholic updates COVID-19 outbreaks

Niagara Catholic reports that the COVID-19 outbreak at Saint Michael Catholic High School has been declared over by Niagara Region Public Health.

There were seven confirmed cases of the virus.

A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School. This case is related to a previously reported case. As a result, Public Health declared an outbreak at the school, which has now ended.

A person at Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. They have been in isolation since before the Christmas break and Public Health determined there was no risk of transmission to the school community.

Finally, an individual with a connection to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Grimsby, Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and Father Hennepin Catholic Elementary School has also been confirmed as a positive case of COVID-19 by Niagara Region Public Health.

Public Health has contacted anyone who was in contact with this individual.