Niagara celebrates two vaccine milestones

A couple big vaccine milestones were reached in Niagara this weekend.

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed over 50 percent of Niagara residents between 12 and 17 have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the most recent stats, 66.5 percent of all eligible Niagara residents have now received one shot while 33.3 percent have also gotten a second dose.

Meanwhile Niagara Health is celebrating after the Seymour-Hannah mass vaccination clinic administered the 200,000th dose from Niagara Health this weekend.

The milestone shot was administered to Nick Swift from St. Catharines. "I'm so grateful that here in Canada we have access to vaccines," he said. "Being

number 200,000 for Niagara Health has been a privilege and I'm so thankful to the team here today."

In total, more than 478,000 doses have been administered in the region through the combined work of Niagara Health, Public Health, pharmacies, and doctors.

The Seymour-Hannah clinic is now offering limited walk-in appointments from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily on a first-come, first served basis to help use up any doses remaining from last minute cancellations.