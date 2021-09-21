NIAGARA CENTRE | Liberal Vance Badawey will continue to represent Niagara Centre

Liberal incumbent Vance Badawey has been re-elected to represent Niagara Centre, according to CTV News.

It was a tight race early into this morning, but with 221 of 222 polls reporting, Badawey has 34.5 percent of the vote, edging past Conservative opponent Graham Speck with 31.4 percent of the vote.

Election's Canada preliminary results show the NDP's Melissa McGlashan secured 24 percent of the vote, followed by the People's Party's Michael Kimmons with 8.1 percent, and the Green Party's Kurtis McCartney finished with 2 percent.

At this point, Election's Canada is reporting 60.65 percent of eligible voters in Niagara Centre registered prior to election day cast a ballot.