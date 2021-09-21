NIAGARA CENTRE | Liberal Vance Badawey will continue to represent Niagara Centre
Liberal incumbent Vance Badawey has been re-elected to represent Niagara Centre, according to CTV News.
It was a tight race early into this morning, but with 221 of 222 polls reporting, Badawey has 34.5 percent of the vote, edging past Conservative opponent Graham Speck with 31.4 percent of the vote.
Election's Canada preliminary results show the NDP's Melissa McGlashan secured 24 percent of the vote, followed by the People's Party's Michael Kimmons with 8.1 percent, and the Green Party's Kurtis McCartney finished with 2 percent.
At this point, Election's Canada is reporting 60.65 percent of eligible voters in Niagara Centre registered prior to election day cast a ballot.
-
AM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Glenn McCannAM Roundtable - Ted Mouradian and Glenn McCann
-
view from the drive thru - Prickly Political Challengeview from the drive thru - Prickly Political Challenge
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR SEP 21 - DR. KARIM ALIPreparing to use vaccination passports in Ontario this week. Pfizer and Moderna receiving Health Canada approval. It’s likely COVID-19 will become endemic in the future. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.