Niagara Centre Liberals, Conservatives, and NDP gear up for federal election

The Conservatives and NDP have chosen their candidates to run against Niagara Centre incumbent Liberal Vance Badawey.

The Conservatives are putting forward Graham Speck, a local printing business owner with a history of membership with the Rotary club and serving on the board of directors of The Stair Climb For Children's Cancer.

Meanwhile the NDP have nominated Melissa McGlashan as their candidate for the next federal election.

She worked in the pharmaceutical industry for several years and is currently a member of the Biodiversity and Climate Action Committee and serves as Vice Chair for the Welland Transit Advisory Committee and Welland Public Library Board.

Although there has been some talk of a general election kicking off this summer or fall, some politicians have balked at the idea of sparking the election during the pandemic.

However, some MP who have decided not to run again have already said their formal goodbyes, anticipating not returning to the Hill before the start of the fall session, scheduled for September 20th.

Currently, the next fixed election date is in 2023.