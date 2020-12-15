Niagara Centre MPP raises concerns with long lines at LifeLabs

A Niagara MPP is raising concerns with long lines at LifeLabs locations.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says his office has been receiving complaints from across Niagara about wait times.

"I haven't had response from LifeLabs myself. I'm not aware that the ministry has had a response from them, and certainly we're hearing from patients who have tried to complain and call who have not heard back. So that's not an acceptable level of service from a company that's getting our tax dollars."

Burch says his office will be trying to confirm enough funding is available to meet the increased demand due to COVID-19, ensuring there is some kind of performance measurement mechanism in place, and making sure complaints are dealt with.

"We can all understand with the added pressure with COVID-19, but this is our healthcare dollars that a private company is providing a service with. And they should be beefing up that service to handle the increase."

