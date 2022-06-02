NIAGARA CENTRE | NDP's Jeff Burch has been re-elected

After a tight race in Niagara Centre, the NDP's Jeff Burch has been re-elected.

Burch narrowly defeated PC candidate Fred Davies by 850 votes.

Burch, a former city councillor, was first elected in 2018.

Elsewhere, NDP Wayne Gates won in Niagara Falls and gets another chance to represent the riding.

NDP Jennie Stevens returns in St. Catharines as MPP.

And Sam Oosterhoff remains the lone PC elected in the region as he handily won the seat in Niagara West.