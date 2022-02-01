Niagara Chair issues statement on Black History Month, 'much work still remains to be done'

Niagara's Regional Chair has issued a statement on Black History Month.

Jim Bradley says February is a time to honour and celebrate the experiences and accomplishments of Black Canadians in Niagara and across Canada.

"Niagara is fortunate to have an especially rich history that intersects with that of the Underground Railroad and key figures in Black history, including Harriet Tubman, Anthony Burns, Richard Pierpoint and others. Niagara’s connection to Black history is of importance, and I invite everyone to take the time to reflect on our community’s role."

Bradley says this year’s theme - February and Forever: Celebrating Black History Today and Every Day, challenges us to continue recognizing the many ways Black communities contribute to the inclusive, diverse, and prosperous communities that make up the Niagara region.

"It also calls upon each one of us to reaffirm our shared commitment to work toward policies that eradicate racism and discrimination, and promote human rights and diversity."

Niagara Regional Council has joined the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities as well as establishing the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

"I am encouraged at the progress we have made, however much work still remains to be done."

"On behalf of Niagara Regional Council, I invite all residents to take the opportunity to explore the many in-person and virtual exhibits, displays and resources on Black history that Niagara has to offer, including Niagara Parks’ Black History Speaker Series, and find ways you can get involved. We owe it to ourselves to become better acquainted with these seminal moments in our history, to learn from them, and to use them to build a brighter future for us all."