Niagara Chair releases statement on on National Indigenous History Month

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley has released a statement on National Indigenous History Month.

Bradley says this month gives us an opportunity to deepen our understanding of the distinct histories, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in Niagara.

"The recent news of the remains of 215 children discovered at the site of a former Kamloops Indian Residential School is a painful reminder of the lasting impact residential schools have on Indigenous communities across the country. This year, the Two Row Wampum flag will be flown at half-mast at Niagara Region Headquarters until June 8 to honour those victims. The Two Row Wampum agreement was one of the first agreements between the First Nations and Europeans, remains the foundation upon which Canada was built.

This term Regional Council has been taking action to establish stronger relationships with Indigenous communities in Niagara and First Nation governments. These relationships are based on the affirmation of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership. We will continue to support the governments, laws, and traditions that govern Indigenous nations, and support them as they pursue their vision of self-determination.

I would encourage everyone this month to learn and reflect on Indigenous peoples’ pivotal role in shaping and enriching this country and how, together, we can achieve meaningful reconciliation."