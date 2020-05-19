Niagara charities and organizations can apply for Emergency Community Support Fund today

United Way Niagara and the Niagara Community Foundation are now accepting applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund.

Charities and other qualified organizations adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for funding.

The $350 million program from the federal government will be allocated by the United Way Centraide Canada, The Canadian Red Cross, and Community Foundations of Canada.

Applications are available online through the United Way Niagara or the Niagara Community Foundation.