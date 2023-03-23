Niagara Children's Centre and YMCA team up to help more families closer to home

Niagara Children’s Centre has opened two new satellite locations to help more families in the region.

The centre has partnered with the YMCA to open the sites at the Niagara Centre YMCA in Welland and the Niagara West YMCA in Grimsby.

Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Oksana Fisher, tells CKTB the new locations will help them reach areas in the south and west to offer services to families closer to their home.

"We felt it was great place for our families to come in and receive services and be exposed to additional programming that may be available at the Y."

Some of the services that will be offered include speech therapy, occupation therapy, and physical therapy.

The Niagara Children's Centre has a main location in St. Catharines, which also houses a school.

The centre helps thousands of children and youth with physical, developmental and communicative delays or disabilities achieve their optimal potential by providing therapy and services.