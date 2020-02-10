Niagara Children's Centre Glenridge location closed for two days

The Niagara Children's Centre and School Authority will be closed today and tomorrow.

All classes, appointments, programs, meetings and other functions will be cancelled both days at the centre's St. Catharines location on Glenridge Avenue.

The authority blames an electrical incident that resulted in the shutdown of the schools electrical, phone and network systems.

Any appointments scheduled at satellite locations, schools, preschools or home visits will continue as planned.

On Wednesday, the ETFO's one day rotating strikes will include the Niagara Peninsula Children's Centre School Authorities.