Niagara Children's Centre Glenridge location closed for two days
The Niagara Children's Centre and School Authority will be closed today and tomorrow.
All classes, appointments, programs, meetings and other functions will be cancelled both days at the centre's St. Catharines location on Glenridge Avenue.
The authority blames an electrical incident that resulted in the shutdown of the schools electrical, phone and network systems.
Any appointments scheduled at satellite locations, schools, preschools or home visits will continue as planned.
On Wednesday, the ETFO's one day rotating strikes will include the Niagara Peninsula Children's Centre School Authorities.
-
Town of Lincoln Rodent Problems
Matt Holmes Speaks with Town of Lincoln Councillor Adam Russell regarding rodent problems in Town of Lincoln
-
St. Catharines Firefighters Told To Cover Up Their Topless Bodies for Charity Calendar
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Matt Harris regarding firefighter calendar controversy
-
Cannabis Interim Control By-Law Discussed at St. Catharines Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Carlos Garcia regarding cannabis interim control by-law/motion at council Monday night