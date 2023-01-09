iHeartRadio
Niagara Christmas tree collection begins this week


Christmas tree collection begins today across Niagara.

Niagara Region waste crews will be picking up Christmas trees on your regular collection day this week.

They remind you to have your tree out to the curb by 7 a.m. and make sure all decorations are removed.

If you are trying to dispose of an artificial tree use the large item collection service.

 

