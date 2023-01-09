Niagara Christmas tree collection begins this week
Christmas tree collection begins today across Niagara.
Niagara Region waste crews will be picking up Christmas trees on your regular collection day this week.
They remind you to have your tree out to the curb by 7 a.m. and make sure all decorations are removed.
If you are trying to dispose of an artificial tree use the large item collection service.
Taking your Christmas tree down?— Niagara Region (@NiagaraRegion) January 5, 2023
We'll be collecting trees Jan. 9-13 from residents in single-family homes & apartments with 6 units or less.
✔ Remove all decorations
✔ Place tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on your collection day
❌ No artificial treeshttps://t.co/5hcMTzqPRw
