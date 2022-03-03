Niagara church looking for donations for people of Ukraine including men's socks and boots

A church in St. Catharines gathering donations for the people of Ukraine is asking for specific items.

St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines is thanking the community for all of the donations so far, and has released a specific list of most-needed items.

Church officials say they need thermal underwear, warm socks for men, tents, blankets, sleeping mats, sleeping bags, men's boots (military style boots) size 40-44 (7-12), rechargeable batteries, and only vacuum bags for blankets (for shipping, the bags that suck the air out).

Financial donations are also being collected at the church and online.

Donations for Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine can be dropped of at St. John Ukrainian Catholic Church, 91 Lakeshore Rd. St. Catharines.

Monetary donations are accepted through the parish office or through the parish website.

Drop off hours are today, Friday and Saturday from 9-5.

Ukraine is not allowing men aged 18-60 to leave its borders, as they are being asked to fight the Russian invasion.