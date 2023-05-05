Niagara cities among the least happy according to a report
According to a new report Niagara is an unhappy place.
Online real estate research portal Point2Homes has released a list of the 100 largest Canadian cities and ranked them based on happiness.
They analyzed four areas for their "happiness index" including economy and real estate, location and demographics, health and well-being, and community and environment.
All three of the cities in Niagara were in the 20 least happy places.
Niagara Falls ranked 83rd, St. Catharines came in at 87, and Welland was among the bottom ten placing 93.
Ontario does have some of the happiest cities in the country with seven out of the top 10 cities.
