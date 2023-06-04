Niagara City cruises reaches record passenger milestone

Niagara City Cruises announced a record milestone, officially welcoming 15 million guests onboard the boat tour to Niagara Falls since assuming ferry operations to the iconic falls in 2014.



This season marked the earliest opening in the history of any boat tour to Niagara Falls, due to favorable weather through the spring.

With a strong start and rebound of tourism to the Niagara region, the attraction listed as one of Canada’s most unique visitor experiences, officially crossed the milestone threshold on June 1st.



“There are few experiences in Canada like the Voyage to the Falls boat tour,” says Mory DiMaurizio, Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises in Canada. “To hit 15 million visitors in less than a decade, especially considering the challenges of the last few years, is a significant achievement. I’m proud of our team at Niagara City Cruises for consistently delivering a world-class visitor experience, and thankful for all 15 million guests for choosing us during their visit to Niagara Falls.”



Niagara City Cruises started the cruise to the Falls on the Canadian side of the Niagara River during the 2014 season under the banner Hornblower Niagara Cruises, and marked its first million visitors by August 16th in that first year.

Starting at the dock in the Niagara Gorge, passengers cruise past the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls before coming face-to-face with the renowned Canadian Horseshoe Falls.



Starting daily on June 16th, visitors can hop aboard the Falls Fireworks Cruise for the best views of the stunning lightshow over the brink of the Falls.