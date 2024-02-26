Niagara Coldest Night walks raise money for area organizations
It was a very successful weekend for organizations across Niagara as they gathered for their annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.
In St. Catharines $159,727 was raised for Start Me Up Niagara as more than 250 people took to the streets.
In Welland $90,716 was raised for Open Arms Mission.
Niagara Falls beat their goal by collecting $65,367 for Project Share.
And in West Niagara $73,656 was raised for the YWCA.
