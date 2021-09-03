Niagara College and Brock University students moving into on-campus residence this weekend

Expect some extra traffic around Niagara College and Brock University as students move into on-campus residence this weekend.

Brock students will start move-in tomorrow while Niagara College students move start their move in on Sunday.

Brock has changed their annual 'Move-In Day' to 'Move-In Weekend' to safely adhere to COVID-19 protocols while 2,400 mostly first year students settle in to residence.

The university also set aside a block of rooms for second-year students who missed out on the first-year residence experience due to the pandemic last year.

Both schools will allow students to bring only two other people to help them move in due to the ongoing restrictions.