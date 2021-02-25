Niagara College and Brock will get $750,000 for mental health and addiction services

The Ontario government is giving Niagara College and Brock University $750,000 to help students with mental health and addiction services.

The funding is part of the province's total investment of $26 million for mental health supports for postsecondary students in 2020-21.

It will support more services for students on-campus and virtually and can also be used to address the needs of vulnerable and diverse groups, such as Indigenous students, LGBTQ students and students with disabilities.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says the government knows many students are struggling and need these supports, especially in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak. "This important funding will ensure students at Brock University and Niagara College have access to the supports they need to succeed in their academic journey."