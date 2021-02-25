Niagara College and Brock will get $750,000 for mental health and addiction services
The Ontario government is giving Niagara College and Brock University $750,000 to help students with mental health and addiction services.
The funding is part of the province's total investment of $26 million for mental health supports for postsecondary students in 2020-21.
It will support more services for students on-campus and virtually and can also be used to address the needs of vulnerable and diverse groups, such as Indigenous students, LGBTQ students and students with disabilities.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says the government knows many students are struggling and need these supports, especially in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak. "This important funding will ensure students at Brock University and Niagara College have access to the supports they need to succeed in their academic journey."
"Brock University is grateful for the province's ongoing commitment to postsecondary students' mental health," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of Brock University. "This funding has allowed Brock to increase our effectiveness and scope in delivering mental health supports for our students. The provision of a safe and supportive learning environment for our students is something we are proud of achieving which is reflected in Brock ranking first in the Maclean’s University Rankings for three-consecutive years for mental health student supports."
"Our students' health and wellness has always been, and continues to be, a top priority for Niagara College," said Sean Kennedy, President of Niagara College. "This new mental health funding will allow us to offer additional support to students in our community and expand our virtual and online resources."
