Niagara College and Education Foundation of Niagara creating new bursary

District School Board of Niagara students planning to study hospitality, tourism, and sport at Niagara College could get some financial help.

The college's School of Hospitality, Tourism, and Sport is creating a new bursary with the Education Foundation of Niagara.

Four $2,500 'Monday Morning Ready' bursaries will be awarded to students graduating in the 2021-2022 academic year.

School of Hospitality, Tourism and Sport Associate Dean Evan DiValentino says, “Niagara’s hospitality, tourism and sport sectors have been severely impacted by the global pandemic over the past year. It’s more important than ever to prepare those entering the industry with the applied skills they need to hit the ground running – and that’s exactly what we strive to do at Niagara College.”

The money comes from a recent $5,000 donation from the college and another $5,000 in student-raised funds through the Many Hands Project.

Students interested in applying for the bursary must submit a 200 word essay about their experiences in high school, challenges they encountered, and their dreams for the future.

DSBN school guidance departments can provide more information.