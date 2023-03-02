Niagara College and Niagara University sign new partnership

Niagara College has a new partnership with Niagara University.

Two new agreements are looking to allow students to transition between the cross border post secondary institutions.

The two schools signed a Dual Admission agreement and an Academic Articulation agreement.

The Dual Admission agreement, means that students from eight Niagara College diploma programs will gain guaranteed and automatic acceptance to Niagara University - as long as they graduate from NC with a grade-point average of 65% or higher.

The Academic Articulation agreement will create pathways from 16 NC diploma programs to 39 degree programs within Niagara University's College of Business, College of Education, and College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management.

For more details visit niagaracollege.ca/pathways/.