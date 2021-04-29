Niagara College and TD offer program for aspiring entrepreneurs

Niagara College and TD Bank Group are teaming up to help people who want to start their own business.

The college is offering a program called Sources to anyone in Niagara who in unemployed and wants to venture into self-employment.

TD has put forward $115,000 to support 40 aspiring entrepreneurs with grants of up to $1,500 to help with start-up costs.

Interested people can apply to be part of the program by participating in an online information session run by a consultant from the school's Community Employment Services division.

Applicants will discuss the viability of their idea and take part in financial and emotional readiness exercises.

The first session is coming up on May 5th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

After the initial session, successful applicants will embark on a two year program including three weeks of virtual training delving into marketing, human resources, and legal issues followed by a process to further develop the idea and networking cafes with other participants.

Currently there are plans for two rounds of the program: one starting May 17th and the other planned for September.

Registration information is available through Niagara College's Community Employment Services website.