Niagara College and United Way partner to help grow food for those in need

Niagara College and the United Way of Niagara are partnering to help grow food for those in need.

The United Way Niagara Garden Hub on campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake is supporting food programs locally and providing educational opportunities for residents.

The hub features 39 garden beds, a greenhouse, tool shed, produce washing station and gazebo.

in the first growing season it produced over 750 lbs. of herbs and vegetables that were distributed through 14 different locations.

Frances Hallworth, CEO United Way Niagara says, "We are thrilled to partner with Niagara College on this monumental initiative that will help those in our community dealing with food insecurity and provide a communal hub for locals to gather, learn and grow together."

The Niagara Community Garden Network program are already planning for the 2023 growing season.