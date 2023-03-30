Niagara College applauding federal budget's investment in applied research

Niagara College is applauding the federal government’s investment in applied research in the latest budget.

The college says the budget will support applied research at colleges as they partner with Canadian business for projects that address their innovation challenges.

The federal budget includes $108.6 million over three years to expand the College and Community Innovation program, administered by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC).

“This important investment recognizes the vital role that colleges play in helping businesses – especially small- to medium-size enterprises (SMEs) – innovate and increase their competitiveness,” said Marc Nantel, PhD, Niagara College’s Vice-President, Research, Innovation and Strategic Enterprises.

Niagara College currently works with businesses through its Business and Commercialization Innovation Centre; Food and Beverage Innovation Centre; Horticultural and Environmental Sciences Innovation Centre; and Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

The college, with campuses in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Welland, is currently the top research college in Ontario, and number two in Canada, according to Research Infosource Inc’s annual index “Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada.”