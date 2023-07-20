Niagara College beer makers win five medals

Niagara College students win five medals at 2023 U.S. Open College Beer Championship.

Final term students from the College's two-year Brewmaster and Brewery Operations Management diploma program were behind each of the five medals.

NC won gold for Echoes in the Taproom, a Belgian Dubbel beer made by the entire class of 10 final-term students.

Stevensville resident Marye Anne Chisholm created the recipe for the gold-medal-winning class beer and also won a silver medal for for Taylor Rd. Saison.

Gian Raina Armas won gold and tied for Best of Show with Hulk Roggan, a historical roggenbier (rye beer).

Thorold resident Santiago Hernan Ampudia Vasquez won silver for Te-Toiset Bois Belgian Tripel.

Jenny Lucasiewicz won bronze for T'Weiss as Nice' German Wheat Ale.

Maija Saari, Associate Dean, Culinary, Tourism and Beverage Studies says, "It is absolutely incredible to witness such a showing at an international competition for student-produced beers."