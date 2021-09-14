Niagara College beers earn top awards at US Open Beer Championship
Beers from Niagara College's Teaching Brewery have earned more awards at an American competition.
The school's Beer 101 Bitter, Beer 101 Strong Ale, and Beer 101 Bock all took gold in their respective categories at the US Open Beer Championship while the NC Teaching Brewery tied for tenth spot in the competition's list of Top 10 Breweries.
More than 8,000 beer entries were entered into this year's championship.
The accolades continued at the US Open College Beer Championship, a competition geared to colleges and teaching breweries.
Four beers created by Niagara College brewmaster students were awarded high honours: Joel Droogh's Holstein and Jersey (milk stout) won gold; Charles Rempel's Heart in Hand (amber ale) won silver; and Andrew Plesko's Ice Kolsch Hops (classic German-style Kolsch) and Ryan Cook's Napoleon's Final Defeat (Belgian blonde) won bronze.
