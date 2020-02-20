Niagara College begins new partnership and Prime Minister congratulates Dan Patterson on retirement

Some exciting days at Niagara College:

Officials with the school's Teaching Winery have announced a new partnership with one of New Zealand's top wine schools, the Eastern Institute of Technology.

Graduates from Niagara's Winery and Viticulture Technician program will now be able to fly 13,000 kilometres to complete EIT's three-year Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science degree in just a year-and-a-half.

Meanwhile outgoing president Dan Patterson received a special message from the Prime Minister as the school celebrated Patterson's 25 years of service with the college.

Via a video message Justin Trudeau wished Patterson well in his upcoming retirement starting in June.

The Prime Minister visited the Niagara-On-The-Lake campus and Teaching Winery back in 2017.