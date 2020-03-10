Niagara College biz students take the $5 challenge
If you had just $5 how much could you make it grow?
That's the challenge for business students at Niagara College.
The students were given 5 bucks yesterday morning and told to use their talents and resources to grow their seed money as much as possible in a financial or social venture by Friday at 3 pm.
That's when they present how they leveraged their $5 at a wrap up event before a panel of judges.
Faculty member Cammie Jaquays, who launched the initiative, says “The $5 Challenge builds confidence in student. It teaches students that they don’t need money. When they tap into their inner resources – their skills, talents and creativity – recognize the opportunities and needs in the market, and pull together with their team, it’s amazing what they can accomplish.”
