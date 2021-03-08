Niagara College Brewmaster students release special beer to celebrate women in the industry

Niagara College is releasing a special beer to honour women in brewing.

The 'Pink Boots' Brew celebrates International Women's Day and women in the industry as part of a global effort spearheaded by the Pink Boots Society.

The American Pale Ale has tropical, herbal, citrus, and woody aromatic notes and will be available next month at the college's Wine Visitor + Education Centre.

It complements the exclusive Pink Boots hops blend used by participants around the world.

Yakima Chief Hops donates $3 from every pound sold to the Pink Boots Society for education and programming.

Michalla Bent and Laura Park, second-term Brewmaster students, crafted the recipe.

"Not only is this a great opportunity to establish our first recipe, with the help of the other girls, but to prepare us for the future ahead of us," Bent says. "I think it's important to raise awareness of women in brewing. Often times, women can be looked down upon for pursuing a trade that is so called a 'man's job,' and it's nice that we have the support and encouragement from other women in the brewery industry to beat the odds and speak our minds freely."

Park adds, "It is also very meaningful as this event also shows women in the brewing industry that there is support for them and they are encouraged to pursue this path despite being underrepresented. It acts as that extra boost of encouragement that I need to know I made a great decision to take this program and pursue my interests in making beer, and there is support backing me up whenever I need it."