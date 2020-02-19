Niagara College calm fears over 'signal-blocking' stickers

Niagara College says they've been made aware of rumours of stickers that block a car from being able to unlock.

They say the rumours spread via social media, and that these 'stickers' act as 'signal blockers' when placed on a car, preventing them from unlocking.

The College says their staff investigated, and consulted with law enforcement, and no evidence has been found to support these threats.

Any suspicious activity on Niagara College’s campuses should be reported immediately to Campus Safety at ext. 6999.