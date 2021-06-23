Niagara College celebrates 100,000th graduate

Niagara College has reached a major milestone.

This week, thousands of people are graduating from the school, but the college itself is marking its 100,000 successful graduate.

There was a pause during yesterday's virtual convocation ceremony as Emily Gushue, the 100,000 graduate, received her Community and Justice Services diploma.

Gushue says she got goosebumps as she appeared on camera in front of a lawn sign at her Ridgeway home, acknowleding the significance. "I definitely was not expecting this at all."

Nearly 4,000 Niagara College students are graduating this spring.