Niagara College confirms new COVID-19 case at Welland campus
Niagara College officials are confirming a new case of COVID-19 at the Welland campus.
The infected person is currently at home in self-isolation and was last on campus on Tuesday December 8th.
Niagara Region Public Health will be contacting anyone considered to be at risk and instructing them to self-isolate.
COVID-19 Advisory: Positive Case at the Welland Campus— Niagara College (@niagaracollege) December 13, 2020
On December 12, Niagara Region Public Health confirmed that a member of the Niagara College community has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently in self-isolation... (1/3)https://t.co/UhMQE0MQIq
-
Long Lineup Concerns at LifeLabs Across NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP NDP regarding long line concerns at Niagara region LifeLabs
-
Tent Encampments/Homelessness Issue in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Caleb Ratzlaff – Member Queenston Neighbours regarding homelessness in Niagara/tent encampments
-
Niagara Region Facing Red Zone DesignationMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire – Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding Niagara facing a red zone designation