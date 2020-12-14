iHeartRadio
Niagara College confirms new COVID-19 case at Welland campus

Niagara College officials are confirming a new case of COVID-19 at the Welland campus.

The infected person is currently at home in self-isolation and was last on campus on Tuesday December 8th.

Niagara Region Public Health will be contacting anyone considered to be at risk and instructing them to self-isolate.

