Niagara College donates ultra-low temperature freezer to Public Health
Niagara College is donating an ultra-low temperature freezer to help store Niagara's share of COVID-19 vaccines.
The 13 cubic foot freezer was previously used at the Niagara-On-The-Lake campus in a Canadian Food & Wine Institute Innovation Centre lab.
Niagara Region Public Health Mass Immunization manager Kim Friesen says it will be used to store Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses as daily vaccination clinics continue across Niagara.
The college has been stepping up throughout the pandemic, donating thousands of masks and gloves, creating 36,500 face shields, and producing 1,100 litres of 70 percent alcohol disinfectant.
-
ROUNDTABLE Madi Fuller and Ruth UnrauROUNDTABLE Madi Fuller and Ruth Unrau
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 30 - DR. KARIM ALIHealth Canada is asking AstraZeneca to do a full analysis of the risks of its COVID-19 vaccine across all age groups and genders, following additional reports of patients in Europe developing blood clots for people under the age of 55. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
view from the drive thru - Where the Suez Canal flowsview from the drive thru - Where the Suez Canal flows