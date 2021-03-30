Niagara College donates ultra-low temperature freezer to Public Health

Niagara College is donating an ultra-low temperature freezer to help store Niagara's share of COVID-19 vaccines.

The 13 cubic foot freezer was previously used at the Niagara-On-The-Lake campus in a Canadian Food & Wine Institute Innovation Centre lab.

Niagara Region Public Health Mass Immunization manager Kim Friesen says it will be used to store Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses as daily vaccination clinics continue across Niagara.

The college has been stepping up throughout the pandemic, donating thousands of masks and gloves, creating 36,500 face shields, and producing 1,100 litres of 70 percent alcohol disinfectant.

