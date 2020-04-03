Niagara College donation arrives at Niagara Health

A major donation of 23,000 gloves, 3,100 masks, 3,700 protective garments and hundreds of cleaning supplies is now in the hands of frontline health care workers thank to Niagara College.

A truck full of donations made its way to Niagara Health facilities yesterday to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

College-made face shields from the school’s Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre were part of the donation.

Officials say 200 shields are being made per day.

The college plans to churn out 7,000 face shields and deliver them at no cost to the hospital system.

The school’s Teaching Distillery is also making 70 percent alcohol disinfectant to help with Niagara Health’s sanitization needs.