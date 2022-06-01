Niagara College extends masking policy

Niagara College has extended its masking policy.

The current rules were set to expire at the end of May but the college has extended the policy until the the mid-term break at the end of June.

Under the current policy, medical-grade or three-ply cloth masks are required in all campus buildings.

The college plans to bring in a modified masking policy when studies resume July 4.

Information on what that policy will look like will be sent out the week of June 20.

Niagara College also says they are reviewing masking requirements for in-person convocation and updates will be provided in advance of the ceremonies.

