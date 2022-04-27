Niagara College extends masking rules for everyone on campus

Niagara College has extended their masking rules again.

The College says they have revised their policy and masking will still be required for anyone entering a Niagara College building.

The policy changes extend through May and until further notice.

They say the policy was endorsed by Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji.

Students are also being reminded to follow public health guidance if they are feeling unwell.

The full policy from the college can be found HERE.