Niagara College gets $50,000 in fed funds for COVID research

Niagara College is getting $50,000 in federal funding to buy a 3D printer to help research how the COVID-19 virus spreads.

The state-of-the-art 3D additive manufacturing equipment will be used by researchers at the college's Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre at the Welland Campus.

The new biomedically compatible 3D printer will help researchers look into addressing special needs modifications to face shields/masks, 3D-printed nasal swabs and a patient-administered saliva collector.

$200,000 in federal funding was also given to Brock University to research the virus.