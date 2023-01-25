Niagara College getting $100,000 from Bell Let's Talk

Niagara College is set to $100,000 in funding from Bell Let’s Talk to continue its work on a plan to improve the mental health of students and staff.

The funding, over a two-year period, from the Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund will go towards the college's development and implementation of a Mental Health and Well-Being Framework.

“We are extremely grateful to Bell and the Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund for not only supporting the mental health of post-secondary students but for also helping to support systemic change of mental health supports,” said Rick Anderson, Vice-President Student Affairs. “The entire College community shares the responsibility for the mental health and well-being of its students. This new Framework will support our ongoing work of proactively supporting students with workplace goals that strengthen the ability of NC employees to respond.”

The funding will allow Health, Wellness and Accessibility Services (HWAS) to complete Phase Two and Three of the College’s adoption of the National Standard which will include the facilitation of consultations with students, faculty and staff.

“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to provide a $100,00 Post Secondary Fund grant to develop a Mental Health and Well-Being Framework for students at Niagara College,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “Bell Let’s Talk is committed to continuing to support student mental health and well-being to create positive change for mental health.”

Niagara College’s Mental Health and Well-Being Framework is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

To date, Bell Let's Talk has awarded over $5 million in grants to Canadian post-secondary institutions, starting with more than $3 million in initial grants to over 125 schools in early 2021.

This year, Niagara College has received the maximum amount of grant money available to one institution.