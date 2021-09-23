Niagara College grad wins national award for his PR work

A Niagara College Public Relations graduate has won a national award.

Just months after graduating, Nicolas Mertens, is the 2021 winner of the prestigious Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) / Cision Student Award of Excellence.

The award celebrates promising future practitioners who have demonstrated an ability and desire to contribute to the status and acceptance of the profession.

The Hamilton resident started the program virtually during the 2020-2021 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since graduating from the program in spring 2021, he has been working at Zak Communications – a modern lifestyle communications agency with offices in Toronto and Montreal.

“I’ve never been the ‘top student’ in anything, anywhere before. Being recognized with such an honour is reassuring that I am on the right path,” said Mertens. “I am so proud to represent both Niagara College Public Relations and Zak Communications in the national spotlight. I think it shows the College and agency are modern, quick to adapt and hubs for innovative, creative ideas. And that’s what PR is all about.”

Mertens will receive a $1,000 prize, courtesy of Cision, and a one-year Emerging Professional membership to the CPRS.