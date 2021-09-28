Niagara College graduate Amy Audibert starting new role with Toronto Raptors

A Niagara College graduate has a new gig with the Toronto Raptors.

Amy Audibert is joining the Raptor's broadcast team as a courtside analyst and reporter.

Originally from Niagara Falls, she graduated from the college's Broadcast: Radio, Television, and Film program in 2012 and has made a mark on the world of sports journalism in a big way since.

Earlier this year she was part of an all women Raptor's broadcast announced on International Women's Day. She has also worked with the Canadian Elite Basketball League, CBS Sports, NBATV, and NBATV Canada.

The Raptor's season gets underway next month.