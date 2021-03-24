Niagara College graduate featured in tonight's all-women Raptors broadcast

It's a big night for a Niagara College graduate as the Raptors get ready to host an all-women broadcast.

Amy Audibert will be one of the on-air personalities as the Raptors take on the Denver Nuggets tonight.

"It is a dream come true, right? Anyone in Canada I think has grown up, if you love basketball, you watched the Toronto Raptors. My goal was always, because I've always set them a little higher than I should, was to call NBA basketball games. I'm not ignorant to the fact that millions of people would love to be doing this."

She graduated from the school's Broadcasting: Radio, Television, and Film program in 2012.

She'll be working alongside Kate Beirness, Kayla Grey, Meghan McPeak, and Kia Nurse tonight.

"So excited, and obviously just a bunch of incredible women who aren't waking up on a Wednesday morning and deciding that we're going to go work in television, right? This is something that we've been doing for a while and so just being able to kind of showcase that - but also Denver is a great basketball team. Hopefully the Raptors are going to be trending up again and I'm just hoping for a great game."

During the course of her career so far Audibert has appeared on CBS Sports, NBATV, and NBATV Canada.

The special broadcast was announced on International Women's Day.

"It's not out of the blue," Audibert explains. "There's definitely a group out there that thinks this is a political move or just a kind gesture, but it's not. It's women who have been working in this industry who are getting looks at these jobs anyway and so they're just giving us the opportunity. Listen, in Canada there are how many chairs that get to do this consistently? And none of them are held by women, and that's not a cut because the men who do this are great in Canada. But it's just nice that they are giving us this one game to do it and hopefully at the end of the day a lot of young girls or young women that are watching, it becomes something real to them because it's happening - they can see it."

You can watch the game tonight at 7 p.m. on TSN

Click here to listen to Audibert's full interview with Rod Mawhood on the Niagara Sports Report.