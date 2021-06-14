Niagara College graduate takes Top Chef title

A Niagara College graduate can proudly call herself one of Canada's Top Chefs.

Erica Karbelnik, a 2011 graduate from the school's Culinary Management Co-op program, took the top honour during the finale of The Food Network's Top Chef Canada last week.

She bested the other chefs who had made it to the top four, including her own husband Josh, to be crowned the winner.

After being eliminated, Josh went on to support Erica as her sous-chef in the final round.

Karbelnik leaned into her experiences in Niagara during the competition, using a trip to a Niagara pig farm to inspire her dish of seared pork chops with apple and wheatberry risotto for the 'Eat local challenge' in episode five.

She takes home a cash prize of $100,000 and a Lexus RX Hybrid Electric SUV.

Josh also gets $5,000 as the winning sous-chef in the final competition.

The win comes at a great time as the pair are expecting their first child.