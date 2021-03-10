Niagara college graduate to be featured on special Toronto Raptors all-female broadcast
A Niagara College graduate will be part of a historic all-women Toronto Raptors broadcast crew.
Amy Audibert will be one of the on-air personalities when the Raptors take on the Denver Nuggets on March 24th.
Audibert graduated from the school's Broadcasting: Radio, Television, and Film program in 2012.
She'll be working alongside Kate Beirness, Kayla Grey, Meghan McPeak, and Kia Nurse.
During the course of her career so far Audibert has appeared on CBS Sports, NBATV, and NBATV Canada.
The Raptors announced the special broadcast team on International Women's Day earlier this week.
You can watch the game on TSN at 7 p.m. on March 24th.
