Niagara College happy to add college degree programs

Niagara College is praising a move by the province to add an option for college degree programs.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop announced the plan to allow public colleges to start developing three and four-year degree programs that will prepare graduates for jobs in identified fields like the auto sector.

Sean Kennedy, President at Niagara College, says, "This is great news for students, employers, and the community that recognizes the important role that colleges play in providing high-quality academic programs that respond to labour-market needs in key sectors of our economy,"

Prior to yesterday's announcement, colleges were only authorized to award degrees to graduates of their career-focused four-year programs.

Niagara College currently offers four-year Honours Bachelor of Business Administration degree programs in Hospitality, Human Resources, and International Commerce and Global Development.

In a release the Niagara College says the "expansion of the colleges' degree programs also opens the door to more career options for graduates, especially graduates who are looking to advance into management positions.

As well, this benefits companies that promote themselves and their workforce internationally, as most jurisdictions outside Ontario are not familiar with the diploma credential."

Niagara College's Vice President, Academic Fiona Allan, "This announcement adds another important option for us to consider as we look to expand our offering of high-quality, responsive academic programs."

The province says it anticipates the new programs will start accepting students in the fall of 2023.