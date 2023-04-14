Niagara College hosts BioBlitz this weekend

The BioBlitz is back at Niagara College tomorrow.

It will mark the 8th installment of the event at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus where everyone gets a chance to learn about various native plant and animal species.

The event features bird hikes, a community clean-up, and indigenous education with our own Karl Dockstader.

For the full agenda, to learn more about Bioblitz, and register, please visit www.niagaracollege.ca/sustainability/students/bioblitz/.

Here is the schedule for the day:

6 a.m. Early bird ID hike with NC's Sustainability's Katie Bristow

7 a.m. Bird hike with Bert Miller Nature Club & Community Voices of Fort Erie's Marcie Jacklin

9 a.m. Family friendly hike with Owen Bjorgan from Hiking with Owen

9 to 11 a.m. Macroinvertebrates with Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority's Kerry Royer

9 to 3 p.m. Fly making, fly casting with Trout Unlimited's Brian Green, Gary Kosinsky, and Paul Furminger

9:30 a.m. Bird ID hike with Peninsula Field Naturalists' Bob Highcock and Jean Hampson

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch for registrants

1 p.m. Community clean-up with Home Depot St. Catharines

2 p.m. Campfire with Aria D'alimonte from Indigenous Education and Karl Dockstader

3 p.m. Insect hike with Margaret Pickles

Other hikes may occur throughout the day on an as-needed basis.